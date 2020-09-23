The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announces there will still be a curfew in effect for residents living in the non-incorporated area of Fort Morgan Road.
Officials say curfew hours are from 10:30 p.m. through 6 a.m., and will remain in effect for those residents on Fort Morgan Road until further notice.
The City of Gulf Shores and City of Orange Beach will also have a curfew in effect as well.
