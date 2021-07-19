The suspect killed early Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Malbis should never have been released on a medical bond, according to a prosecutor.

That prosecutor confirmed the identity of the man killed Sunday morning, and he said the former Clarke County sheriff should not have allowed the man to go free.

Spencer Walker, district attorney for Alabama's First Judicial Circuit including Choctaw, Clarke and Washington counties, told FOX10 News Monday morning that Clint Dearman, 35, was the man killed in Malbis Sunday.

Walker said Dearman was involved in a previous shooting with Butler police officers in Choctaw County.

Dearman was a wanted man considered armed and dangerous when he was spotted by Spanish Fort police prior to the Sunday morning incident in Malbis.

It was on April 30 when the shootout involving Butler police officers happened. Dearman was wounded and no officers were injured in that incident.

Dearman was taken to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment of his injuries, and he was charged with four counts of attempted murder for firing at police officers.

On May 8, now-former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris allowed Dearman a medical bond. Walker, however, said Norris did not have that authority.

Norris resigned his position later in that month after being impeached in corruption charges.

Court records show that on May 26 an attorney stated Dearman would need four more weeks of medical treatment and asked the court to delay a hearing until July 16.

Subsequent court records show that on June 29 prosecutors asked the court to revoke the medical bond, stating that Dearman was out of the hospital and at large.

On July 16, records show, Dearman failed to appear in court for the preliminary hearing. Two days later, he was shot and killed in Malbis.

According to the Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County, it was at about 2 a.m. Sunday when law enforcement officers from several agencies were in the area of Interstate 10 and Highway 181 searching for a subject who had a warrant for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Officers received information that the subject might be armed and had recently been involved in a separate officer involved shooting.

Officers from the Spanish Fort Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle at a Chevron gas station on Alabama 181 just south of Interstate 10.

Officers from the Daphne Police Department and Baldwin County Deputies arrived to assist, and officers approached the subject’s vehicle.

Deputies tried to order the subject out of the vehicle, but he did not comply and attempted to drive away, according to the Major Crimes Unit.

The suspect later named by the district attorney as Dearman was shot by officers during the encounter, and he succumbed to his wounds, according to the Major Crimes Unit.

Investigators say he was in possession of a firearm during the incident.

Members of the BCMCU are conducting an independent investigation into this incident. The investigators assigned to this case are from agencies who did not have officers involved in the shooting.