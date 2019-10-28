Just days after being named a suspect in a Daphne hotel robbery 18-year-old Baylee Wall was found murdered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cincinnati police got reports of gunshots in the area just before Wall was found.
The Hamilton County coroner who identified her did not say how she died, but her death was listed as an apparent homicide.
Just two days after 18-year-old Baylee Wall was last seen walking into the Microtel in Daphne suspected of helping rob the hotel, the young woman was found murdered hundreds of miles north in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"I've got a couple guys out here that heard a couple gunshots a few minutes ago but they didn't find anything," an officer said at the scene.
Her body was found near a high school Wednesday night.
Police say just one week ago Wall was caught on surveillance less than a minute before police say her accomplice, 25-year-old Gary Eubanks from Mobile, robbed the Microtel in Daphne armed with a gun.
Investigators say her car, a Volkswagen Passat, was used in the getaway.
Last week officers warned people not to approach Eubanks if they saw him.
"The Eubanks subject was armed with a pistol so it's definitely not a good idea not to approach him," a police spokesman said. "There's obviously a potential for a dangerous encounter there."
Less than 48 hours later Wall was found dead.
Though Gary Eubanks has not been named a suspect in her death, police say he has family in Cincinnati.
Over the last five years Eubanks has been arrested four times.
He was last arrested in June for trying to elude police and having drugs.
He also faced similar charges back in 2014.
In 2017 he was booked for running a stop sign and driving with a suspended license.
Gary Eubanks is still on the run.
Anyone who knows where he might be should call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.