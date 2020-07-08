DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill along with Kevin Spriggs are honoring members of the Daphne Police Department by giving them $100 off their meals.
The offer is valid for Daphne Police officers and their family.
The officer must be present to receive the discount and must present their badge as well as identification at the time of service.
Boudreaux's is located at 29249 US 98 in Daphne.
See other redemption guidelines below:
Redemption Guidelines:
• Valid for Daphne Police Officers and their Family, Officer must be present to redeem offer
• Officer must show ID and Badge to Server/Floor Manager
• Officer can be on or off Duty to redeem
• Please limit one redemption per officer/family
• $100 Off offer is good for all menu items and beverages
• Server Tip is not included, please be kind to your server and Tip on the amount of total bill; cash tips are preferred.
• No parties larger than 8 due to the Current “Safer at Home Order”
• All tables are set to follow Social Distancing Guidelines. This has reduced the number of tables that we have available, causing longer wait times. Reservations made a couple days in advance are recommended but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.