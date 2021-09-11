DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama's Gulf Coast continues to do what it can to help our neighbors to the east in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Daphne's Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church collecting hard to get items -- like non-perishable food, water, toiletries, and cleaning supplies.
"We just want to give as much as we can because we are a community church that does what we can for the community when they are in disaster," said Ella Fuller, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
The church plans to take the supplies to Louisiana following Sunday morning service.
