Daphne crew helps fuel rescue efforts in Baton Rouge after Ida

Our friends in Louisiana are running on empty.

Daphne Search and Rescue has teamed up with the City of Daphne and other volunteers to help top off more than just their gas tanks.

The crew leaving Baldwin County first thing Tuesday morning.

Carrying with them roughly 350 gallons of fuel--donated by the City of Daphne, in gas bladders paid for by volunteers--along with other essentials in their two car caravan.

The weeks worth of gas is going to Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue in Baton Rouge, as they continue to help rescue and get essentials out to people stranded in back bayous.

"They have no supplies, they have no power, they have no water. They're on well water, so no power no water. So these guys are actually helping run supplies back and forth into the bayou areas, they are continuing to do search and rescue over there as well. They have a canine unit over there as well. This fuel is going there strictly to supply their search team and their boats," said Tony Dickey, Daphne Search and Rescue Chaplain.

Volunteers here are no stranger to what our neighbors to the west are going through.

Some jumping into action after surviving storms of their own, like Rene Ender, who is a survivor of the Saraland tornado.

"There's a higher power here, that he left me on this earth for a reason, and for that, I always give back. I just thank God that every chance, he gives me that chance to help others. I'm here to help others," said Ender.

The fuel will not only power engines, but also give first responders a place to cool down, along with their hard working canines--as they work around the clock to save lives.

The fuel is expected to last the search and rescue team about a week.