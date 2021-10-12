Daphne cuts ribbon on new fire station off Highway 181

Daphne Fire Department’s Station 5 is now officially up and running.

Several officials across the Jubilee City were there as they cut the ribbon Tuesday morning.

Daphne Fire Chief Leann Tacon says the new station—right off Highway 181 at Milton Jones Road—has been a work in progress for years.

“It took a little while, a little planning, there’s definitely a need in this area out here, this area is growing, especially residential areas, so we discovered its kind of an area of town that needed to be covered, and the plans were started a few years ago, and here we are,” said Daphne Fire Chief Tacon.

The station is covering one of the biggest booming areas in Baldwin County, as hundreds of houses and several subdivisions continue to pop up.

The City of Daphne has been working hard to keep up with the exponential growth, investing more and more in public safety--being the only full time fire department on the Eastern Shore.

“Yeah it has its growing pains, but its much better to grow than to shrink and so we’re seeing that, and we’re going to invest in our growth. Invest and let the people know that move here you are a part of Daphne, we want you to move here, we want you to be part of Daphne, and we’re going to protect you and grow with you,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

The station’s grand opening was Tuesday with its firefighters making some of their first calls this past weekend.

Officials tell us the added coverage and manpower is something they are hoping will lower response times for the entire Jubilee City.