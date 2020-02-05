Daphne High School celebrates signing day, world champion dance team

A big morning for student-athletes everywhere, as parents, coaches, and teammates cheered on those headed for a higher level.
Daphne High School just one of the many schools in our area spotlighting their student-athletes Wednesday morning.
Eleven students from seven different sports, including volleyball, cross country, soccer, tennis, basketball, bowling, and football signed with colleges from across the country at Trojan Hall.
While many called signing day a dream come true, for Daphne football player Nick Dotson, it was a dream he never thought would be realized, after a horrific accident threatened not just his ability to play, but his very life.
“It was really hard for me, a lot of rehab to go through, but I thank God that he allowed me to come back, and I thank Coach King for being understanding and letting me do rehab, and all the trainers at Daphne High School. They did a lot for me and I thank all of them. Its just a dream come true to be able to come back and be able to play college ball,” said Dotson.
Nick Dotson is one of the many members of the football team headed to the next level, signing with Millsaps College.
The Trojans are also celebrating their world champion dance team, as they returned from the UDA World Championships this week.
Other DHS student athletes that signed today are as follows:
- Madison Calkins/Southern Miss/Volleyball
- Lance Paquette/University of Mobile/Cross Country
- Kai Levy/Spring Hill College/Men’s Soccer
- Matthew Brooks/University of Mobile/Tennis
- Zoey Bembry/Southern Union State Community College/Women’s Basketball
- Delaney Clark/Spring Hill College/Bowling
- Logan Heiter/University of West Florida/Football
- Willie Molden/Point University/Football
- Jarius Pruitt/Mississippi University/Football
- Hamilton Baker/West Point/Football
