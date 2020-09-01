DAPHNE, Ala. -- According to Daphne Police Department, former Daphne High School football player, Terrance Muse was killed in a single vehicle accident this Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Police said their investigation indicates he was traveling in excess of 100 mph on Park Road when his vehicle left the road and struck an oak tree. Muse was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Police said they have no reason to believe Muse was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
In a Facebook post, written by the school's principal, John Comer, he writes:
"Dear Daphne Family,
Terrance Muse is a 2020 graduate of Daphne High School who passed away in a tragic accident this weekend. His life is part of our story. His life is part of our night sky - individuals shining and sharing their light, forming constellations of friendships across the skies of the Trojan Family. But unlike a star anchored in the galaxy, Terrance was a comet racing across the horizon. A light gone too soon. Terrance could enter a room, flash a smile, and melt hearts. We hold tight to the moments we shared with Terrance and the lasting bonds he forged under the Trojan banner. Jon Davis said it best, “He was a friend to us all.”
During the 2020 DHS Commencement Ceremony I addressed Terrance and his classmates stating the following: “As a Daphne Trojan you are transitioning from the tangible to the intangible; you are hiding away in your heart the things that you have learned here; you are forever marked by your membership within the Trojan Family”.
Terrance will forever be a part of this Daphne family, and we are forever marked by having known him. His absence is deeply felt, we mourn his passing, and we extend our sincere condolences to the Muse family and his close friends."
