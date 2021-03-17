DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning while police searched for a burglary suspect in the area.
School officials released the following statement:
"We were notified there is a police matter going on within the proximity of the school and out of an abundance of caution we have put the school in lockdown until further notice."
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.