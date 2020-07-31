Alabama State Troopers said a 16-year-old died in a fatal crash in Baldwin County Thursday night around 8 pm on Highway 54 near Newport Lane.
Investigators said 3 teenagers were in a SUV Thursday evening when the vehicle veered off the road hitting a tree.
Detectives said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends identified the victim as Dalton DeFilippi, who was expected to graduate in 2022.
One of the passengers was taken to a local hospital.
Daphne Principal John Comer posted this letter on the High School's Facebook page.
Dear Daphne Family,
It is with a heavy heart that I address you all this evening. Last night, Dalton DeFilippi, Class of 2022, was tragically lost in an unfortunate accident. Dalton was set to begin his junior year at Daphne High School this fall. He was a spirited young man, a dedicated athlete, and, above all, he was a cherished part of our family. As we all grieve this loss, it is our prayer that you find comfort in our community and solace in knowing you all shared in Dalton’s life. We extend our deepest condolences to the DeFilippi family and Dalton’s friends. As we return to school within the next few weeks, we understand this loss may intensify and a noticeable piece of the DHS Family will be missing. We are committed to supporting you all during this season and honoring Dalton’s life and time as a Trojan. He truly made each day at DHS brighter - we hope you all will carry on Dalton’s zeal for life and love for his fellow classmates.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.” – Unknown
John Comer
Principal
FOX 10 News spoke to DeFilipi's Youth Pastor at 3 Circle Church Daphne, Pastor Jourdain Thrash about him Friday.
“The boys that I knew before Covid happened, the boys who unfortunately had this accident, they love with a huge heart and they showed people who Jesus was to get love,” he said."
3 Circle church held a prayer service today for the youth ministry to remember and mourn his death.
