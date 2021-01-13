DAPHNE, Ala. --The wrestling team at Daphne High School has suspended any matches and practices for the next 7 days.
According to the Baldwin County Public School System, there were a couple of cases of COVID-19 that came up over the holidays that led to the cases this week.
They have decided that out of an abundance of caution, to halt activity for the team.
