BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --On April 14, 2021, Alford Lee Toler of Daphne was convicted by a Baldwin County Jury for Rape 1st, two counts of Sodomy 1st and Incest.

According to the Baldwin County DA's Office, he raped and sodomized a member of his family in December 2019.

Toler also has a prior conviction for Rape 1st. Sentencing is set for July 22, 2021 before the Honorable Judge Norton.

This case was investigated by Corporal Nicholas Richerson with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tandice Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Patrick Brannan.