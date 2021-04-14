Daphne man steals $7,000 from elderly woman he was staying with, police say

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne man is accused of writing himself checks and taking about $7,000 from an elderly woman he'd been staying with.
Daphne police arrested 62-year-old Leon Gill on Thursday, charging him with financial exploitation of the elderly. Investigators say the victim could be in the early stages of dementia. They began their investigation after receiving complaints from family members.
According to jail records, Gill is being held without bond.
