Baldwin County sheriff's investigators said the man accused of shooting a coworker in Daphne Wednesday has been caught.

Deputies said US Marshalls arrested 44-year-old Marcus Stallworth in Mobile's Maryvale community shortly after 1 a.m. They said the arrest came after a tip he was in the area. Investigators said he was armed with a pistol when apprehended.

Stallworth was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at 3:36 a.m. today, jail records show. He is charged with murder.

He is alleged to have killed 45-year-old Yaphet Hunter of Chunchula at the Friendship Road Dirt Pit Wednesday morning during an argument.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the dirt pit, operated by Friendship Materials, just before 10 a.m. after a call for shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found Hunter, shot.