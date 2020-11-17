Daphne opening holiday recycling drop-off, as regular recycling program remains in limbo

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Daphne will be opening a recycling drop-off at the end of the month, where residents can take cardboard over the holidays.
The city was forced to halt its recycling program because of a fire which burned down its recycling facility in Dec. 2019. COVID-19 also put a strain on recycling. Since then, the city has been taking recyclables to the dump, leaving people the option to drive to Baldwin County drop-offs or pay for a recycling service.
The seasonal drop off that Daphne is opening will run from Monday, November 30 to Friday, January 1. Only cardboard will be accepted.
The drop off will be located outside the Daphne Public Works Department on Public Works Rd.
For a list of Baldwin County recycling drop-off locations, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.