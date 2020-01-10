DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department reports it made three arrests for two unrelated incidents involving the breaking and entering of motor vehicles this week.
On Monday, Cameron Serge Reynolds of Daphne was arrested by patrol officers after he was seen on home surveillance video entering an unlocked car in Lake Forest, according to police.
Detectives, investigating an unrelated incident which occurred on Dec. 6, charged two 17-year-old juveniles with attempting to enter three cars in the Canterbury subdivision, police said. Home surveillance footage played a crucial role in this incident as well, according to police.
"If you have not already signed up for the SYNC program, please consider doing so," DPD advised residents.
