DAPHNE, Ala. --In a post on Daphne Police Department's Twitter page, Daphne PD asks for the public's help on retrieving stolen equipment.
On August 10, 2020, around 10:00 pm, a Bobcat T595 skid steer and 20 ft utility trailer were taken from an equipment rental business in Daphne.
If you have information related to this theft, please contact the Daphne PD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150.
