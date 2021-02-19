DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials say patrol officers responded to a Daphne hotel for an assault on Wednesday, February 17.

They say the parties involved fled, but officers found evidence that they may have been involved in identity theft. Detectives continued the investigation into the next day and served a search warrant at a second Daphne hotel.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Jairice Shelton of Mobile for trafficking in stolen identities, being in possession of identifying information of five or more individuals. Among the dozens of items seized were driver's licenses, debit cards, a magnetic strip scanner, a laptop, cash, and three firearms.

They say additional charges may follow.