Daphne, Ala. - Daphne Police Department is looking for eighteen-year-old Terron Keon Moton of Daphne. According to Daphne PD Moton has been identified as a suspect who entered multiple unlocked cars in the Stratford Glen, Dauphine Acres, and Winged Foot neighborhoods.
Moton is wanted by Daphne Police on five felony charges of Unlawful Breaking & Entering a Motor Vehicle and one misdemeanor charge of Theft of Property 4th degree.
Daphne Police say additional charges are expected and since Moton was able to steal firearms from unlocked vehicles he should be considered armed.
If you have information about these crimes or information regarding Moton's whereabouts please call the DPD Detective Unit at 251-620-0150 or contact us through Messenger.
