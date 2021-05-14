DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department said Steve Snider, 48, was arrested by Daphne detectives Thursday on a prostitution charge.
Daphne PD said the arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 24, during which Snider allegedly offered a 17-year-old cash in exchange for sex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.