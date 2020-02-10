DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department on Monday morning has released new details about the weekend incident in which a man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at Ashley Gates Apartments. Police say the shots reportedly were fired after the man yelled at kids for being too loud.
Daphne PD released the following:
On February 8, 2020, at approximately 6:20 pm, Daphne patrol officers were dispatched to a disturbance at Ashley Gates Apartments, located at 912 Van Ave. The original information was that an unidentified man yelled at several children, ages 10-13, from the patio of an apartment. He allegedly told the children they were being too loud and that he had a gun. No information was provided that a firearm was displayed.
The children alerted parents, who in turn notified police and began attempting to determine the man’s location. At some point prior to police arrival, a possible suspect was located and words were exchanged between him and one or more of the parents. A single patrol officer arrived and was contacted by the group of parents. Shortly after his arrival, the officer reported a single gunshot had been fired. Additional Daphne officers responded, as did several deputies from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The Daphne PD Special Response Team was notified to respond.
The arriving officers and deputies established a perimeter around the suspect’s building and began attempts to evacuate adjacent apartments. During this time, the suspect exited his apartment and was taken into custody. He was identified as William Harry Wood, age 53. Wood was charged with six counts of Reckless Endangerment, and one count of Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits. Reckless Endangerment is a misdemeanor and Discharging a Firearm is a city ordinance violation.
A search warrant was later served on the apartment. A bolt action hunting rifle was recovered. There was no physical evidence located to establish the round fired struck anything, and investigators believe Wood fired the rifle into the air.
Wood was released on bond February 9, 2020. A municipal court date will be determined in the near future.
(0) comments
