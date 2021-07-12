Daphne PD: Man charged with making terrorist threat against Hooters restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Daphne man has been arrested and charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, according to the Daphne Police Department.
That's a Class C felony, the agency says.
Police say Ralph Sydnor Abney, 49, reportedly caused a disturbance at the Daphne Hooter's restaurant and was asked to leave. He later sent several threatening messages to an employee, including the phrase, "Blood going to spill tonight," police say.
According to investigators, one message included a photo of himself with a firearm.
Based on the threat, Hooter's management closed the location and sent employees home, police say.
Abney was later arrested near his home by Daphne patrol officers, and the weapon in question was seized pursuant to a search warrant, police say.
Abney was booked and later transported to the Baldwin County Jail. He has since been released on a $7,500 bond.
