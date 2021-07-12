DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Daphne man has been arrested and charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, according to the Daphne Police Department.

That's a Class C felony, the agency says.

Police say Ralph Sydnor Abney, 49, reportedly caused a disturbance at the Daphne Hooter's restaurant and was asked to leave. He later sent several threatening messages to an employee, including the phrase, "Blood going to spill tonight," police say.

According to investigators, one message included a photo of himself with a firearm.