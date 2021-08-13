UPDATE: Delwinn Jermaine Paige has been located. He was arrested in Mobile.

He is currently on his way to the Baldwin County Jail.

His bond hearing will be held early Monday morning.

DAPHNE, Ala.--According to the Daphne Police Department, Delwinn Jermaine Paige of Daphne is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling following an incident on Windsor Dr. Paige reportedly fired a pistol into the door of the house around 10:00 am this morning.

Police say the incident was related to an ongoing dispute with the victim.

Knight was last seen driving a 2018 Black Nissan Rouge.

If you have information regarding this incident or Paige's whereabouts, please contact Daphne PD detectives at 251-620-0150.