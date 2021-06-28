Officers and detectives on Monday morning are searching for a car burglar in the area of Historic Malbis, according to the Daphne Police Department.
The Daphne PD says the suspect is a white male in his late 20s. He is believed to be armed with a pistol taken from an unlocked car.
Police have shared the accompanying photo of the suspect. They say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an American flag on the back and khaki shorts.
FOX10 News has learned Daphne PD has located a vehicle that may belong to the suspect behind a business in the Malbis area. The vehicle had a woman and a child in it. Police say the woman and child are connected to the suspect they are searching for in the break-in case.
Police found several stolen guns and other items in the vehicle. The woman told police that her boyfriend they are looking for had gone for a walk.
At 10 a.m., Daphne PD gave the following update: "Search is ongoing but has expanded to include areas north of I-10. We are no longer recommending residents stay inside, but remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings."
Report anyone suspicious by calling police at 251-620-0911.
