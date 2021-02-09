DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is searching for missing juvenile, Zachary Collier.

Police say the 17-year-old left home from Eagle Creek Drive in Daphne.

"We are to believe he is on foot, direction of travel is unknown at this time. He is possibly wearing gray sweatpants."

If you see Zachary or know his whereabouts please contact the Police Department at 251-620-0911.