DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is searching for missing juvenile, Zachary Collier.
Police say the 17-year-old left home from Eagle Creek Drive in Daphne.
"We are to believe he is on foot, direction of travel is unknown at this time. He is possibly wearing gray sweatpants."
If you see Zachary or know his whereabouts please contact the Police Department at 251-620-0911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.