Daphne PD: Video shows B&E suspect looking for unlocked vehicles to plunder
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department says an 18-year-old Daphne resident was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.
Video captured from a security camera shows the suspect searching for unlocked vehicles to plunder, police say.
Daphne PD says it was just before noon Wednesday when patrol officers arrested 18-year-old Terron Moton. Baldwin County jail records show he is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and third-degree escape.
Moton was located after a 911 call reported someone was entering unlocked cars in the Well Road area.
Police say handguns were taken from two vehicles, but Moton hid them and was not armed at the time of his arrest. The weapons were later located with the help of a Baldwin County Sheriff's Office K-9 team.
In the accompanying video, police say, Moton can be seen looking for unlocked vehicles. When he finds a locked door, he moves along.
Police say Moton earned the escape charge when he attempted to flee from the emergency room where he was taken following a complaint of chest pain.
He is currently being held at the Baldwin County Jail.
At the time of these incidents, police say, Moton was on pre-trial release for breaking and entering charges from June. He was on ankle monitoring, which contributed to his quick apprehension, police say.
