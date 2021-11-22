DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Police Department on Monday distributed photos showing suspects who investigators believe are responsible for an act of vandalism.

Police say it was about 11:30 p.m. Friday when the Daphne Sports Complex on Park Drive was vandalized by the two people seen in the photos. A restroom at the facility sustained $450.00 in damage, according to police.

The DPD asks anyone who may recognize either of these individuals to contact police at 251-620-0911.