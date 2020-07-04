DAPHNE, Ala. -- According to the Daphne Police Department, around 3:30 a.m., two individuals broke into the Puppy Den.
They took two 8 week old male Multipoo puppies, an 8 week old female Maltipoo puppy, a 15 year old female Chihuahua, and also approximately $200 in cash.
If you have any information, the Daphne Police are asking you to call (251)-620-0911.
