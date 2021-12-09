It got a little hairy at the Daphne Police Department during the month of November. It was all for a good cause of course.
Officers grew out their facial hair for a donation. Collectively, $1,200 was raised.
On Thursday, Daphne Police Chief David Carpenter presented a check to the founder of the Baller Dream Foundation.
"We're glad we could do it. It means a lot for sure and there was great participation with it...we didn't allow the females to do No Shave November, but they got to wear blue jeans for the whole month," Chief Carpenter explained.
Chief Carpenter said he heard about the foundation from a FOX 10 News story. Baller Dream Foundation was created with a mission of supporting children and young adults battling cancer.
