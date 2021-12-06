DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The search is on for the person responsible for speeding through a couple's backyard Saturday night in Daphne.

Homeowners Kezia and Isaiah Pyritz are doing fine but were shaken up after it happened. Now they want to send the message to whoever did this that it could've been much worse.

"At first I thought it was on the other side of the loop back there. I said there's no way this truck is in our back yard. I looked over there again, and I looked at my wife and no, this truck is in our backyard. They started doing donuts like crazy. I'm in a situation where I don't know what's going on,” Isaiah Pyritz said.

The damage left behind leads all the way to the front driveway. Tire marks are still visible where the suspect jumped the curb. And the entire thing was caught on this camera.

That yard is usually where they let their dog out to play. They're just thankful that their grass is the only thing that's damaged.

"Had that truck come around at the same speed, they could've easily put a child in harm's way or a family member in harm's way," Pyritz said.

The SEC Championship game had just wrapped up. And they try to figure out if that's why this happened, they just hope that it doesn't happen again.

"Whether if it was some drunk kid that was really happy that we won, or a drunk kid that was not so happy that his team lost. It was pretty astounding for sure," Pyritz said.

The couple just moved into the area back in September. They tell FOX10 that they plan on adding more cameras to their home to monitor the property.

Meanwhile, Daphne police are investigating this as a case of criminal mischief. Right now, there are no suspects.