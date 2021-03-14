DAPHNE Ala, (WALA) The Daphne police department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13 year old boy.

According to Daphne police officials Aaron Burcham left his Lake Forest home some time after 10 p.m. Saturday. The teen was last seen in his mother's gold Chrysler town & country van.

Daphne police are asking anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Burcham to please contact them at 251-620-0911