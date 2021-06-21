Daphne Ala. (WALA) According to the Daphne Police department multiple residents in the Winged Foot and Stratford Glen subdivisions and the areas of Caroline Ave and Locke Ln are finding their unlocked vehicles have been entered.

Daphne Police released pictures from home surveillance cameras of the suspect. The suspect is believed to have been traveling by bicycle.

If you recognize this person or have additional information call the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911.