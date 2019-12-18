Daphne PD is warning residents to lock up their cars after a rash of recent car break-ins. Purses, Christmas presents and even a gun were taken. These break-ins happened at two apartment complexes Monday night, December 16, 2019.
“Just this week alone we’ve had nearly twenty car break-ins,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.
Police said it was Monday night when thieves targeted two apartment complexes on Main Street. Bay Vista Apartments and Lake Forest Apartments are only a few blocks from one another and are prime targets for this kind of criminal activity. Police said parking lots with lots of cars are what the thieves are looking for and break-ins peaks this time of year.
“It probably doubles from November-December, typically after Thanksgiving all the way to Christmas,” Vannoy said.
While believed to be unrelated to this case, police posted a video on social media from a residence in the Cantebury subdivision to show how quickly these thieves work. In that case, the residents had locked their car doors, and nothing was stolen so the thieves move on. Police said that wasn’t the case Monday night. Every car broken into was left unlocked.
“Unfortunately, we did have a gun stolen in one of them and primarily purses. I know one of them was full of Christmas presents…just anything that can be valuable and can be left with,” Vannoy explained. “Actually, at the Bay Vista Apartments there was an actual car stolen because it was left there with the keys in it.”
Police have little to go on and none of the stolen items have been recovered, including the car. Investigators said the 2015 Honda was recently purchased and still had a dealer tag on it, making it harder to track down. If you have any information about the break-ins, call Daphne Police.
