DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – Allegations of abuse of a corpse at an assisted living center are unlikely to result in criminal charges, according to Daphne police.
Police investigated after social media posts showed a new-fired employee at The Brennity poking a woman who recently had died and smiling over the body.
Authorities released the police report to FOX10 News, but the highly redacted document reveals little. The names of the employee and witnesses, as well as the deceased woman, all are blacked out. The investigator’s narrative of the incident also is hidden from public view.
The most significant new detail is that the incident occurred early in the afternoon of June 12, more than two months after it make its way to the attention of Daphne police.
Erin Thompson, executive director at the facility, referred FOX10 News to a video posted on its Facebook page.
“We want to let you know that one person does not define who we are,” she said in the video. “We are deeply saddened, heartbroken and shocked that one of our associates would make a bad choice. But that does not define the team that’s standing behind me.”
Thompson stood in front of employees of the center.
“Know that we want to be as transparent as possible,” she said. “We want to rebuild the trust, and we want to continue caring the best we way we know how for all the residents and families we serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.