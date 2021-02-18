Baldwin County’s largest city has concerns over wait times for ambulance service and is now looking into why that is and what can be done about it. The city of Daphne has taken those concerns to Medstar EMS in hopes it will address the problem.

The city has between 230 and 270 medical calls each month, by far the highest call rate of any city in the county. Like most of Baldwin County, Daphne relies on Medstar to provide service to the city but according to Daphne city officials, a shortage of certified paramedics and other medical staff has created a strain on Medstar’s system over the last year.

“We’ve met with Medstar and let them know that we see an issue and a problem,” said Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune. “We’re working with them on coming up with some solutions. They’re offering to us to come back to us and say’ ‘Hey, these are some plans we want to implement.’”

Statistics provided to the city by Baldwin County 911 for the months of August through November of 2020 show patients had had to wait more than 15 minutes for an ambulance nearly 70 times in each of those months. There was also at least one monthly call that took more than an hour from the time the patient called 911 until the time an ambulance arrived.

“Where the problem comes in, there is a delay with Medstar arriving on scene and that’s the transport so while our guys are initially taking care of the patient, there can be that awkward delay of us being in a residence for upwards of thirty, forty-five minutes and that is concerning to us,” explained Daphne Fire Chief, LeAnn Tacon.

Tacon took over as Daphne’s Fire Chief after 33 years with Mobile Fire-Rescue, spending her last two years there over the EMS division. She said call times in Mobile for ambulance service were five to six minutes on average. While it’s too soon to know what the solution is, she’s been asked to look at options.

“The City Council, the mayor, the Public Safety Committee…they’re all committed to this, so I am excited to be a part of that,” Tacon said. “It’s going to be a big undertaking, but I think we can get to a good solution.”

City officials said they’re hopeful Medstar will find a solution to the extended wait times. In the meantime, Chief Tacon is looking into options for the council to consider.