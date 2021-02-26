DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Rangers Academy will host the annual Eastern Shore Premier Cup will occur at Al Trion Sports Complex in Daphne Feb. 27 – 28, featuring futboll, food trucks, snow cones, and sunshine.

Officials say the showcase-style soccer event allows players of all ages the opportunity to play at a high level while teaching them the importance of displaying good character, competence in technique, and cognitive decision-making. The three C’s for which the Rangers Academy strives to accomplish.

Gerardo “Coach G” Flores, Daphne Rangers Academy director, says the weekend is a win-win for the soccer community.

“This event is one of our favorites to host each year. It allows players and their families from across the state to see firsthand our contribution to the growing popularity of soccer while benefitting the local economy. We know that is more important than ever in the age of COVID when a lot of our local businesses are suffering from lost revenue,” Flores added.

“We hope this event boosts businesses’ bottom line while allowing children to stay involved with recreational activities. It keeps some sense of normalcy during this unsettling time,” Flores shared. Social distancing and safety measures will be in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Daphne Rangers Academy introduced a new outlook on youth soccer, “Sportsmanship, Enjoyment, and Development.” The Academy does not want the players and coaches to focus on winning a game. Instead, teach players tactics, freedom to put players in different positions, and be creative during a match.

“This new outlook isn’t only for the players but for the parents as well,” Flores added. “Instead of watching a scoreboard, parents will hopefully enjoy watching their player and the game.”

Parking for the weekend is $5. You can learn more about the Daphne Rangers Academy by vising daphnerangers.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.