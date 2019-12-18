Daphne road rage suspect, Delwin Knight is back in jail after police said he had another confrontation with a motorist on Friday, December 13, 2019.
According to police, Knight pulled alongside a vehicle on Highway 98 in Daphne and began yelling at and harassing the other driver. They say the victim had been harassed by Knight before and Knight was under a no contact order with that person.
After the victim reported the incident, police said Knight turned himself in on Tuesday morning, December 17. A hearing was held later in the day at which time the judge revoked Knight’s bond and set a probation revocation hearing for January 14, 2020.
If his probation is revoked, Knight could have to serve out his entire two-year sentence.
