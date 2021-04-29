DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Daphne Senior Center Gym will open its doors on Monday, May 3, for the first time in more than a year.

The facility closed on March 19, 2020 due to Gov. Kay Ivey’s Safer-at-Home order.

Only fitness activities will be offered at this time. Other group programs including art classes, support groups and card games will resume in the next few weeks.

“We are excited to be able to offer fitness programs to our seniors again after a very long year,” says Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “Exercise and socialization are so important to our seniors’ physical and mental health, and we are proud to be able to offer those things to them again.”

The gym includes fully equipped cardio and weight rooms and is open Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memberships are available to Daphne residents ages 60 and older for $10 a month.

Group fitness classes, including chair yoga, stretch and flexibility, balance and Zumba, resumed on March 22. Those classes take place in The Plaza, an outdoor courtyard adjacent to the senior center and are free of charge to members.

“We are opening our fitness programs carefully following all state guidelines including continuous sanitation and practicing social distancing,” says senior programs coordinator Jane Ellis. “We can’t wait to see our members again and allow them a safe environment to exercise.”

The Daphne Senior Center is located at 2605 US 98 in Daphne. For more information on group classes or gym memberships, call 251-620-2401.