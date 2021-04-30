DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews with Daphne Utiliites are still out working in the Olde Towne Daphne area today.
According to the utility, they are flushing hydrants and preparing to install some hydrant flushers.
If you are experiencing problems with your water service in the area, you can call 251-626-2628.
