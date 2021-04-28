Daphne water main break

A Daphne Utilities crew is on site at a water main break on Greenwood Drive.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Utilities reports crews are on site at a water main break on Greenwood Drive.

The utility said via Twitter that the estimated two-hour repair could be completed by midday.

During the repair, customers may see low water pressure, no water or discoloration. After the repair is completed, customers are advised to run an outside faucet for 15 minutes or until water clears.

