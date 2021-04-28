DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Utilities reports crews are on site at a water main break on Greenwood Drive.
The utility said via Twitter that the estimated two-hour repair could be completed by midday.
During the repair, customers may see low water pressure, no water or discoloration. After the repair is completed, customers are advised to run an outside faucet for 15 minutes or until water clears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.