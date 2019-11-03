MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eastern Shore utility company reached a settlement this week in a 2017 sewage spill case that included Mobile Baykeeper of accusing the company of not reporting, or under-reporting 'massive' spills.
Daphne Utilities, which Mobile Baykeeper says has since cleaned up its act, must enact new rules and protocol for preventing and reporting future spills, per the settlement. The company said in a statement Friday, that for the past 18 months - its already met many of the new requirements.
“This lawsuit was critical, we had to get Daphne [Utilities] on the right track," Casi Callaway, Executive Director for Mobile Baykeeper said. "Now they’re reporting almost zero violations of the Clean Water Act so we have some real, moving clean water happening through Daphne Utilities now.”
Daphne Utilities responded to the settlement, which is expected to be signed by a judge in the next few days, on Facebook, saying:
“Over the last 18 months we have implemented changes in personnel, operations, training and certification at our treatment facility,” said Bobby Purvis, Operations Manager and interim General Manager. “What happened was unfortunate but it is something we have used as an opportunity to learn from and improve our overall systems. We are working hard every day to keep our system exceeding expectations and the lack of any failures over the last year shows we are headed in the right direction."
"While there are many factors which can impact our operations including grease and storm water, I believe that our efforts, over the last two years, have this system operating as well or better than it has at any point before. As the operations manager charged with leading the effort to implement these improvements in plant operations, I can attest that our team has learned a valuable lesson - we cannot rely simply upon equipment and processes. Today, our employees understand the important role each of us hold in protecting our community.”
The Daphne Utilities Board, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), the Attorney General’s Office, and Mobile Baykeeper are all involved in the agreement.
