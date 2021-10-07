Dark Woods Haunted Forest serves up self-made scares

For Billy and Chelsea Gates, Dark Woods Haunted Forest started as a side project to raise money for their Forty South farm and petting zoo in Robertsdale.

“Basically, the farm landed in our laps, and we just kind of went with it. When we started it it was just for fun, to help raise money for the farm and everything, and we started having a lot of fun with it,” said Gates.

What started as a fun hobby has now expanded into a full on business and horror lover destination.

Last year was a hard one for the Gates.

Covid hit their small business hard just like it did many others, forcing them to close their farm.

Then just a week before Dark Woods opened---Sally hit---wiping out a lot of the sets, structures and scares Billy built from the ground up himself—in his free time after he finished working a full-time job.

But this year—things starting to brighten up for the Dark Woods…after expanding to the Wilcox Road Exit off I-10…and gaining some state and national name recognition in the world of all things haunted.

“The families that come out, the husbands and wives, it’s a great feeling. The feedback this year, we opened a couple of weeks ago and it’s just been really amazing, how people have noticed the big changes, and it means everything to us, it really does.”

On theme with the expansion, this year’s theme is the I-10 slasher!

The trail is open Friday and Saturday from dusk until 11.

