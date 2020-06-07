UPDATE: According to Mayor Jeff Collier, the causeway will be closed Sunday night.
ALDOT is escorting the last caravan from the mainland at this time.
UPDATE: According to Dauphin Island council member, Gene Fox, the Dauphin Island Causeway is clear and periodically open as ALDOT allows.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. --According to the Dauphin Island Mayor, Jeff Collier, ALDOT is currently escorting several caravans of vehicles on and off the island.
The road will again be closed and traffic will resume only when weather conditions allow.
Clean up will shift to the west end of the island tomorrow morning. A contractor will be present with loaders, pumps, and personnel to start the clean up process. However, standing flood waters may slow efforts.
Alabama Power pulled its equipment and personnel out today as conditions deteriorated. An official stated they will return tomorrow to make needed repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.