DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. --According to Mayor Jeff Collier's Facebook page, he states that residents and visitors of Dauphin Island should be aware that Dauphin Island's stretch of the Gulf coast is currently forecast to receive some type of impact from an approaching tropical system.
He states the eventual track and intensity will ultimately determine conditions on the ground and therefore, they will continue monitoring changing conditions over the next several days.
Citizens are also encouraged to begin taking necessary precautions to keep themselves and their property safe.
This could include moving vehicles (and other personal items) to higher ground, securing trash receptacles, deck furniture and other items easily moved by wind or water, properly mooring vessels to accommodate for increased tides and wave action and more. Residents and visitors in low-lying areas should pay very close attention to their surroundings as salt water flooding can occur quickly and with little warning.
He concludes by stating the police department personnel will be monitoring the surrounding areas (including the causeway) until the storm subsides.
