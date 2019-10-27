SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) -- A residential fire in Silverhill early Sunday morning has claimed a life.
FOX10 News has learned from the coroner in Baldwin County that a male victim is dead. An identity has not been released.
The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on County Road 54.
