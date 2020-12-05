ORANGE BEACH, Ala.-- On December 4, 2020 the Orange Beach Police Department responded to an accident involving a fatality near the Bear Point subdivision.
The vehicle was occupied by an 18-year-old and 16-year-old female, both out of Mississippi.
The 16-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and the 18-year-old, Annabella Matthews, has been charged with manslaughter in the case.
Officials believe alcohol played a factor in the crash and are still investigating at this time.
