Deadly crash on I-10 near Baldwin Beach Express exit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers said at least one person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the exit to the Baldwin Beach Express.

Emergency crews are still on the scene. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.