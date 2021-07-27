Deadly crash on I-10 near Baldwin Beach Express exit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- State Troopers said at least one person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just before the exit to the Baldwin Beach Express.
Emergency crews are still on the scene. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.