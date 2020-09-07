BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a decomposing body was found Monday in the woods near the rest stop on I-10 westbound.
Investigators said Alabama Department of Transportation employees made the discovery. The sheriff's office said the body was "significantly decomposed" and they have not been able to determine the identity of the cause of death.
BCSO said the body will be examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
