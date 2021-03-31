SPANISH FORT, Ala. --The City of Spanish Fort and the Delta Woods & Waters Expo Committee have made the decision to cancel the 2021 Expo, which was scheduled for April 22-24, 2021.

Sponsored by the City of Spanish Fort and the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, the purpose of The Delta Woods & Waters Expo is and has always been to educate citizens, particularly youth and children, in the knowledge and value of the environment and the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Because the Baldwin County School System are unable to take off-campus field trips due to pandemic safety restrictions, the decision has been made to postpone the Expo until our school children can take part again.

Plans are already underway to hold the 12th Annual Delta Woods & Waters Expo on April 28-30, 2022. .